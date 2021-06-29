Richland Township police searching for person involved in prescription fraud

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person regarding a prescription fraud incident.

According to police, the incident happened June 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the CVS on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township. The person’s vehicle is a passenger car and dark in color. Pictures of the individual and the vehicle can be seen below:

  • The Richland Township Police Department is attempting to identify this person regarding a prescription fraud incident.
  • The Richland Township Police Department is attempting to identify this person’s vehicle regarding a prescription fraud incident.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.

