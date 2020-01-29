Richland School District is hiring a private investigator to look into non-resident students

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland School Board voted on Monday to approve the hire of a private investigator by the school’s administration and solicitor.

The private investigator would be looking into students that are attending the school without actually living in the district.

“Some of the parents that are living outside the district go to extraordinary means to not provide us with accurate information. It’s not permissible by law,” says Richland School District Superintendent, Arnold Nadonley.

He says they wanted to add resources that they couldn’t provide while also maintaining the safety of their staff who were looking into the active cases.

Not only is it against the law for those students to be attending the school, but Nadonley says it’s also inhibiting some students’ learning experience.

“It’s created a problem for this school district because our elementary building is at near capacity and as a result, we have to reduce class size because we have an influx of people and we’re required to hire additional people and it’s costing the taxpayers more money.”

While some taxpayers may think the district is wasting money, he says they are actually going to be saving money.

“For every child, it costs a minimum of $9,500 so if we spend $5,000 on a private investigator and we have ten students, you’re looking at $95,000 savings in the district that we could apply that money to other anticipated expenses.”

Nadonley says the situation is unfortunate for the kids.

“The kids are caught in the middle of this. We’re happy to have their children but it has to be done right, they have to reside in the district, you cannot rent a property and live outside the district.”

In 1991, this rule was established in the Mathias v. Richland School District, stating that the child must attend the school district in which their guardian or parent resides.