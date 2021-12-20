Survey: Richland ranked best elementary school in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The results are in from Niche, and according to data they collected, Richland Elementary School took the title of 2022’s best public elementary school in Cambria County.

Niche collects data based on analysis of key statistics (i.e. academic grades, teachers, culture and diversity, etc.), reviews from parents and students, and the U.S. Department of Education, according to their website.

For 2022, Richland Elementary School ranked No. 1 in Cambria County and No. 423 in all of Pennsylvania for the best public elementary schools.

Following Richland Elementary school, the remaining top 10 public elementary schools in Cambria County are as follows:

2. Cambria Elementary School

3. Westmont Hilltop Elementary School

4. Jackson Elementary School

5. Portage Area Elementary School

6. Penn Cambria Intermediate School

7. Ferndale Elementary School

8. Forest Hills Elementary School

9. Cambria Heights Elementary School

10. Conemaugh Valley Elementary School

To look up the results of your local school or other “best of” lists, click here to be taken to Niche’s website.

Niche’s mission is to connect colleges and schools with students and families using search and data tools so students can enroll in the right school for them. For more information, visit their website.