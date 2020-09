JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Rams Booster Club has partnered with the Silver Drive-In and RMG-TV to deliver live broadcasts of football games on the big screen in an announcement on their Facebook page.

250 tickets will be available for each game and admission is $20 per car load.

You can buy your own ticket the Monday before each game and tickets can be purchased on the team’s social media pages and website.