Richland High School musical is back on after almost being canceled

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland High School musical that was almost canceled back in March, is back on.

The school is performing “The Hello Girls,” a musical that shows the life of the first female switchboard operators in World War I.

Back in March, the school put on a virtual performance featuring the entire cast, but wanted to also have it later in the summer if they were able to.

The school has the musical set for the last weekend of July into August and they say it’s important to have the musical.

“Theater here at Richland is a really big deal, you know we have programs all the way from the elementary school up through the high school,” said Ben Easler, director of Performing Arts at Richland.

“Putting in all this work means a lot to us even though there are days where we’re tired and we’re annoyed. When you put on a show, there’s nothing else like it. It’s just this feeling of accomplishment that you can’t get from any other activity I believe,” said Camden Vara, one of the lead actors and senior at Richland.

The school isn’t sure if the musical will be held indoors or outdoors, which will be decided in the next week.

Tickets and more information about the musical can be found on their website by clicking here.