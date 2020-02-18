JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland High School hosted a conference for teachers from across the region to learn how to better serve their students.

“If it feels like a school, if it functions like a school, more than likely, kids may not be very engaged,” says Eric Sheninger.

Sheninger, an associate partner with the International Center for Leadership in Education, talked with 13 area school districts on how to improve learning in their classroom.

He says traditionally, schools are designed to work well for adults, but that doesn’t always suit each student.

“Would you want to learn in the same classroom as all of your kids? Would you want to learn under the same condition as all of your kids? By looking at our practice, we can begin to chart a new way forward.”

Sheninger says technology and classroom structure are two big ways to make learning easier for kids.

“Kids today are using technology all the time, so for us, they’re using it but they don’t really know how to use it for their learning and that’s where educators come in.”

Jacob St. Clair is a teacher at Richland High School and technology has been a big hit and says it can be used as a supplement to traditional teaching.

“Engagement is the most important thing and you can use technology to engage the students in different ways but you don’t want to mistake the technological use for a replacement for that engagement. You want to use it as an addition.”

He adds that each student is very different.

“You know there is not one fit for everybody, everybody has to find their own size, their own shape.”