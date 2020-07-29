Richland High School announces venue for school play this weekend

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland High School announced they’ve picked a venue for their school play this weekend.

“The Hello Girls,” performance will be outside at the Polacek Pavilion at People’s Natural Gas Park. They say the venue has covered seating to protect guests from potential rain.

The school will be limiting each performance to 180 guests and tickets are still available.

Richland had scheduled a show for Thursday, July 30 but decided to cancel the show. Those who’ve purchased tickets for that show can exchange those tickets for any of the other shows or be refunded.

Performances are still on for July 31, August 2 and August 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website by clicking here or by calling the box office at 814-269-0300.