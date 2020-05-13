Richland Healthcare Nursing home holds outdoor parade for residents

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents at the Richland Healthcare Nursing Home in Johnstown were treated with visitors today in an outdoor parade.

Hundreds of family members and friends of residents drove by the nursing home waving to residents that lined up outside.

For one resident, the event meant the world.

“We haven’t seen them for three months so there’s excitement and a pleasure to see them all. I thank all the people who got this together,” says Janet Flegal.

Flegal was visited by her daughter-in-law and her two grandchildren and says she’s excited to them next time in-person.