CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and 2021 due to lack of funding, the Richland Community Days Festival officially announced its return.

The annual Richland Community Days Festival will take place Aug. 19 and 20 at the corner of Schoolhouse Road and Theater Drive in Richland Township by the Richland Township Building and Richland High School.

The Richland Community Days Festival Committee said there will be a variety of activities for all ages, including:

Musical entertainment both days on two stages

A parade on Friday evening

A fireworks show on Saturday evening

A children’s area with various activities

Classic car cruise

Games and displays

Food, craft, commercial and non-profit organization community vendors

A full schedule will be released within the next few months, which will be available on the Richland Community Days’ website at rcdays.com.

The committee has been working to put together a top-notch festival for this year’s event ever since they had to make the ultimate decision to cancel in 2021.

“The Richland Community Days committee takes great pride in that the celebration has grown to become one of the premier festivals in the region and wants to continue that tradition into the future,” the committee said. “An event of this size and quality requires many months of planning and resources to present a top-notch community festival, and the group is working on presenting all the activities the attendees have come to enjoy.”