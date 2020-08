JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Cinemas in Johnstown is prepping for their reopening on Friday with the premiere of the new movie, “Unhinged.”

The move theater closed in March and then reopened from June to July showing older movies at reduced prices.

After a lack of movie goers, the theater closed again but is now set to welcome those movie goers back.

Masks and social distancing will be required and tickets can be purchased online or at the theater.