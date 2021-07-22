Ribbon cutting celebrates completion of Huntingdon Co. project

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mount Union Borough Council hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Pennsylvania Avenue Wall project, Thursday, July, 22.

The project began in 2014 with the goal to replace the existing structurally deficient wall with new, safer structures. Phase I of the project replaced and relocated the borough’s water and sanitary sewer lines away from the collapsing wall.

“We had a wall that was falling down, homeowners couldn’t access the front of their properties, had the chances of loss of water sewer, it was just unsightly didn’t help property values,” Mt. Union Borough Council member Gary Kulo Jr. said, in a statement.

Phase II of the project included demolition of the wall and installation of the new one with a reinforced concrete facing. The new wall, between Franklin and Jefferson Street, is more than 1,000 feet long and stands at 10 feet tall.

Also included in this project was the replacement of damaged sidewalks and walkways, installation of traffic railing on top of the wall and property restoration.