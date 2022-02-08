Rhonda Russell’s family holds protest asking county for justice

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—The family of fallen correctional officer Rhonda Russell held a protest Tuesday asking for the truth from the Blair County Administration about her death.

Over a dozen people, including her immediate family, took to the streets of Hollidaysburg, protesting the lack of answers and accountability from the county.

Russell was shot and killed on duty when an inmate attacked her on Nov. 17. Russell’s fiance’s sister, Stephanie LaGesse Anthony, said that the stories that they’ve been told about what happened that day are unclear. She wants her family and the public to know the truth.

“The stories that we have gotten over and over again keep changing,” Anthony said. “So, I’m sure what the public perceives because of what has been out there is really not the story. So, we want the truth to come to light, and we want those in question to be held accountable.”

Russell’s oldest son Justin Reader said that the past few months have been hard. He said that one of the biggest obstacles they have is not having the answers from the county.

“It’s been very rough,” Reader said. “There’s a lot of loose ends, and we don’t have any comfort. All we have is each other. When something like this happens, everybody is searching for answers, and it’s really tough on your family.”

Police said that the inmate that attacked Russell, Christopher Aikens, was surprised that she was alone with him. That is why the family is also asking for new safety measures for correctional officers.

The Blair County Prison Board held a special meeting in January to discuss potential new measures; however, no further changes have been released. Both Anthony and Reader emphasized that they want the county to reassure them that precautions will take place and this won’t happen to another family.

“We want them to be aware,” Anthony said. “We want the public to be aware, and we want to make sure this continues to be a focus. So we will do everything that we can.”

“We want the community to know what happened,” Reader said. “We also want them to be aware, so this doesn’t happen to anybody else.”

Tuesday’s protest is one of the first they’ve done. The family said they are going to do more in the future. Anthony also noted that they’d continue to speak out until they receive answers and change comes.

“The time is now. As Justin said, we’re not going to back down,” Anthony said. “They need to be out of those positions so that no other family ever experience what we have. You know these corrections officers; they need to be protected.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks agrees with the family that new measures are essential in protecting correction officers.