Reynoldsville police contract to be renegotiated

REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Reynoldsville Borough Council will renegotiate its contract with the police department because, according to the council president, it was missing important signatures.

Borough council president Bill Celbuskie said the contract agreed upon last year is invalid.

That’s because the mayor was not included in negotiations and did not sign it, and the contract was not signed by the department’s two officers.

Celbuskie said since it is invalid, council will negotiate new terms.

Council is considering changing the hours officers work to evenings and weekends, and possibly switching one full-time officer to part-time.