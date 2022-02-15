Reward offered in soccer club burglary, Blair County ‘Crime of the week’

Soccer balls weren’t always black and white. In the 1970s, the sport became very popular on television, but viewers complained the ball was difficult to see. So Adidas created the very first black and white panel ball for better visibility.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after items were stolen and damaged from the FC 814 soccer club and a reward is being offered in what Crime Solvers is calling the ‘Crime of the Week.’

Sometime between Jan. 1 and Jan. 13, an unknown actor(s) cut the lock on the fence of the soccer club grounds along Loop Road near East View St. in Blair Township. Once through the gate, two storage buildings were forcibly entered. Numerous items were taken including a zero-turn lawnmower, a gas-powered generator and an air compressor. There was also damage to the buildings.

The club said the equipment and damages will cost them around $6,000 to repair and replace.

Blair Township Police believe a pickup and/or trailer may have been used to transport the stolen items from the grounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Blair County Crime Solvers at 814-695-7555. Anyone offering information will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.