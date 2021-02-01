Reward offered in connection to Jefferson County burglary

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary from a garage in Henderson Township.

The burglary occurred between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16 on Edge Road when an unknown actor(s) entered the victim’s garage through an unlocked door. Once inside a Bauer planer, a yellow Master propane heater, and a blue Ryobi saw were all taken.

Police believe this incident is related to other break-ins in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troop C, Punxsutawney Station at 814-938-0510 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.