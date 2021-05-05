Reward offered for suspect in Altoona fatal hit-and-run

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County Crime Solvers is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Altoona last week.

Logan Township Police responded to the incident on the 3300 block of Pleasant Valley Boulevard around 11 p.m. Thursday, April 29 for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene. Logan Township Police along with Pennsylvania State Police Reconstruction Unit are investigating the incident and are working to obtain surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer McConnell at (814) 949-3364. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting the Blair County Crime Solvers at (814) 695-7555.