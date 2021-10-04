Reward offered for information on stolen Trailblazer out of Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A possible cash reward is available for information about a stolen Chevy Trailblazer in Bedford County.

State Police out of Bedford responded to RCR Auto Services on South Breezewood Road in East Providence Township on Sept. 16. An unknown suspect(s) got into the building and took a burgundy in color 204 Chevrolet Trailblazer with PA plates DDK5796.

Anyone with information should call State Police at 814-623-6133.

You may also be eligible for a cash reward through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and you can submit information online by clicking here or calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS.