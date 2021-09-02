Reward offered for info in string of thefts from cars in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a string of car thefts where money, wallets and two guns were stolen in Centre County

Multiple items from cars were stolen during the late-night and early-morning hours in Benner Township along Millgate Road and Crestview Drive from Aug.5 to Aug. 6.

Two pistols along with purses, multiple credit cards, cash were stolen out of the unlocked vehicles.

Below are pictures of the suspect’s vehicle and in one of the pictures the suspect is outside the vehicle.

Police are investigating the thefts from the unlocked vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State police Rockview at (814) 355-7545.

You can also anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH ® : https://www.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers/316/cases/theft-motor-vehicles-benner-township-centre-county