Reward offered as troopers continue search for Harley Davidson owners

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are continuing to search for answers after finding two Harley Davidson motorcycles on a trailer abandoned in a wooded area of Cambria County in early November.

The motorcycles, possibly from the 1970s, were found with a utility trailer off of East Campbell Street in Carrolltown, Pa. around noon, Nov. 6. While police have many questions, including who the bikes belong to, they believe the person/ATV in the pictures provided may have answers.





State troopers believe now that the bikes were stolen and it’s part of a string of thefts that have occurred in the area.

Photos from PA Crime Stoppers

Anyone having information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here. Callers could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.