Revision to mitigation order allows fans in stands

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — With covid-19 cases on a downward trend and more vaccinations being distributed, the Wolf Administration has revised and lifted mitigation restrictions which could bring fans back to the stands.

The revised mitigation restrictions will now allow outdoor events to have up to 20% occupancy.

The Altoona Curve has put a plan in place to have fans in their stands and is waiting to get it approved.

“We’re ready to go, theirs a pecking order that you have to go through, and right now we’re just waiting on all of those approvals once we have those approvals then we will announce the plan,” Altoona Curve general manager, Derek Martin said.

And while the number of people allowed in stands is small, Martin said its steps in the right direction.

“Words don’t describe how pumped up we are about it we are just ready to entertain fans hear the crack of the bat and get to know the new players that are going to be here, we’re ready to go,” Martin said.

Along with the outdoor restrictions, indoor events can now have up to 15% capacity.

Face masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene are all still being enforced.

The out-of-state travel restrictions were also lifted if fans wanted to travel out of state to a game.

Martin said fans are looking forward to coming out for their season.