Returning to a new normal at DuBois Regional Airport

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After adjusting to the pandemic, DuBois Regional Airport will return to its normal flight schedule as traffic comes back in.

With only 9 seats per plane, Southern Airways traffic has been brought down due to the pandemic due to a reduced need for air travel. But as more people receive the vaccine, the airlines chief commercial officer expects more people will be looking to take to the skies and with it a greater need to return to a new normal.

I think once people try flying again and they realize the social distancing protocols are in place at the airport, while boarding and in-flight, they will get adjusted to the new normal. Mark Cestari, Chief Commercial Officer, Southern Airways



Southern Airways says their smaller cessna planes make it easier for passengers to return to normal travel.