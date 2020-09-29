Retailers celebrate National Coffee Day with FREE offers

A barista performs latte art skills on a cappuccino during the 39th International trade Show of Artisan Gelato (ice cream), Pastry, Bakery and Coffe World (SIGEP) in Rimini, on January 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Andreas SOLARO (Photo credit should read ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heads up, java lovers. National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and U.S. retailers plan to slide cups across counters at little to no cost in celebration.

Cheers to #NationalCoffeeDay! Order up your FREE Cold Brew coffee, any size, any flavor, only on the Sheetz app today! pic.twitter.com/32RVexmHfB — SHEETZ (@sheetz) September 29, 2020

Sheetz is offering a free cold brew when you order through their app. Any size, any flavor.

You can also celebrate National Coffee Day with Barnes & Noble by getting a free tall hot or iced coffee of your choice, with the purchase of any item from the bake case.

Is your escape a good book and a coffee? Starbucks lovers can snag a bag of the company’s signature coffee at Barnes & Noble at a discount of $2 off, and pick up a couple of new paperbacks at buy one, get one 50% off. Can’t make it out today? No worries, this deal is valid thru Sept. 30.

Dunkin’ is renaming the java holiday to National Dunkin’ Day in all of its U.S. locations on Sept. 29 and will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Starbucks Rewards members who order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage using the order ahead and pay feature on the app will get a free drink loaded to their account for use on their next visit. The company kicked off the season on Monday with the start of its month-long “Starland” augmented reality game for members of the updated Starbucks Rewards loyalty program. Through Oct. 28, the company will give away more than 2.5 million prizes like free coffees, free breakfast and stars.

The Clay Cup in downtown Altoona is offering $1 off all coffee drinks and 15% off retail coffee and equipment during their normal business hours on National Coffee Day.

Offering a variety of deals in honor of National Coffee Day, Sept. 29, Walmart is going strong with sales on Keurig Coffee Systems, Starbucks Coffee Pods, McCafe Coffee Pods, the Takeya 2-quart Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer and more, according to Offers.com.