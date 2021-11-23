Retail theft to strangulation: Police search for 4 wanted on warrants

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police out of Tyrone took to social media to try and find information on four people wanted on various warrants.

While last known addresses were not made known, police are asking anyone with information to reach out to them at the Tyrone station.

WANTED:

Brian Dean: Retail theft

Michael McClellan: Receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude police

Lori Rhodes: Manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent, Criminal use of communication facility, possession of controlled susbtance

Bryan Keller: Strangulation, false imprisonment, simple assault.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted is asked to call Tyrone police at 814-684-1364, or The Blair County 911 Center at 814-940-5910.