Resurrecting the neighborhood watch in Coalport

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rising crime rates in Coalport led the borough to ask residents to take a stand.

The borough’s president is asking for volunteers to join a neighborhood watch program after a string of robberies have caused unrest amongst the people in town. There are plans to expand the program beyond discussing crime in the area to having residents patrol the streets.

The borough’s president says it’s up to the people to keep their homes safe.

“You have to be part of the solution. If you want the town to improve, then help us improve the town,” said Coalport Borough President Barby Trent. “We can’t hide in our homes and pretend the problem doesn’t exist. We have to be part of the solution.”

Trent adds that she will be in contact with surrounding law enforcement to discuss how residents can go about spotting crime in the area.