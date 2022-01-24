Restrictions set for I-80 ahead of Monday’s winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ahead of winter weather, PennDOT is planning restrictions for Interstate 80 through central and western Pennsylvania.

Effective at 3 p.m. Monday, January 24, vehicle restrictions are planned for I-80 between I-79 and I-99 at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.