Restaurants staying busy Mother’s Day weekend

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Mother’s Day is often a holiday where families take mom out to dinner, it’s a busy time for restaurants. Last year, the pandemic got in the way, but today for many in our region, that tradition returned.

Local restaurants like Finelli’s Italian Villa said they were booked with reservations, but it was all worth it for the moms.

“We got to take care of mom, mom special, we got to take care of her,” Finelli’s Italian Villa Owner Frank Finelli said.

After taking last year off from the pandemic, Finelli’s Italian Villa is happy to be serving customers once again.

“I think a big thing is attention to detail, my son does an excellent job as a chef, my wife makes sure everything is perfect on the table, and we try to be as comforting to the guests as possible, we try and make them feel like they are part of our family,” Finelli said.

And along with celebrating moms this weekend, they are extra busy with many grads in the mix.

“Graduation from Saint Francis and Penn State is a nice mix right in with Mother Day, Mothers Day started Thursday evening for us, Friday night was a full house, Saturday night was a super full house, and here we are Sunday we are only open three hours today,” Finelli said.

The Altoona Grand Hotel also experienced the same Mothers Day rush.

“It did exceed our expectations and we filled up the quart yard space really quickly,” Altoona Grand Hotel Assistant General Manager Matthew Hetrick said.

And his mom Malissa Hetrick made it out to the hotel so she could have brunch with her whole family.

“I hadn’t been here in a while we generally spend it at home but since everyone is working I came to my children,” Malissa said.

The Hetrick family is appreciative.

“I think just making it special for my mom, kinda doing whatever she wants to do for the rest of the day, and making her feel special for everything that she does for us,” Sarah Hetrick said.

For many families, Mother’s Day was the first holiday they’ve been able to go out and celebrate together, since the start of the pandemic.