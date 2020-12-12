Restaurants respond to mitigation measures taking effect

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf’s temporary mitigation measures took effect today, they include capacity limits for businesses, the closure of theatres, gyms, and other public meeting places, no school sports for kids, and no indoor dining.

“During this holiday season, it’s one of our busy busy months,” general manager of el Campesino, Raul Carrillo said.

But with Governor Wolf’s mitigation efforts in effect until January 4th, the holiday season will look a lot different for local restaurants.

“It’s going to be really really tough on the business because it’s only going to be door dash, and uber eats, and a few phone calls that we get in here so it’s going to be really tough on us,” Carrillo said.

El Campesino usually has 18 employees working at a time and with the new order, they are down to 4. Carrillo said it could be hard on his workers, especially this time of year.

“Our staff got plans you know, they got family, they got Christmas shopping, with this right here it’s going to affect it big time,” Carrillo said.

“This is my only source of income which is disappointing, but hopefully unemployment or the covid relief fund will help with that too if I am only going to part-time,” waitress/hostess at el Campesino, Courtney Castaneda said.

But both the employees and their boss say they understand the need for the restrictions.

“It is unfortunate especially for small businesses like us, but I think honestly it is for the best because of all the rising covid cases,” Castaneda said.

“I wish the best for my customers I wish to stay healthy and safe I don’t want to risk my staff and clients if this is something we got to do to help spread the covid then we are willing to do it,” Carrillo said.

And while El Campesino is obeying the new order, others like Bella Italia Pizza in Altoona are choosing to keep their doors open for customers to dine in, and they were busy.

Customers are traveling from towns over to be able to sit down and eat.

“We googled this place because there is a list going around of places staying open, so we will just go around and hitting all those places that are staying open,” Houtzdale resident, Jessica Amarel said.

Bellefonte resident, Anya Burns, was out shopping with her family in Altoona and was happy they were able to find a restaurant to eat at.

She does not agree with the governor’s new order.

“I don’t think it’s right at all, I mean there’s going to be businesses shutting down, people without jobs, think he really needs to think about that,” Burns said.

Her dad’s restaurant in Bellefonte, Jim’s Italian Cuisine, is also staying open for customers to eat indoors.