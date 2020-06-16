Restaurant with self-serve options adding more safety steps for customers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Restaurants are getting back into the routine of dine-in operations. But some places that offer self-serve options, like Hoss’s, are taking extra steps to protect their customers and staff.

Hoss’s reopened its salad bar on Monday after implementing new safety steps for customers, like single entry and exit points and arrows on the floor to keep the flow of visitors one way. Gloves are also required to be worn while using the salad bar.

“The response from the community has been great. People are really welcoming us back, and we had a really great day (Monday),” Phil Sukenik, Vice President of Operations, said.

A staff member is responsible for monitoring the amount of customers in the salad bar area, and utensils are changed out on a regular basis.

“We want to provide our customers with a safe and enjoyable dining experience, as well as create a safe environment for our employees,” Sukenik said.

Throughout the restaurant, tables are six feet apart, some being removed to meet state guidelines, and guests are encouraged to wear a mask when possible.

“We’re wiping down menus and sanitizing menus. All these steps geared towards having a safe dining experience for our guests,” Sukenik said.

As for the staff, they have to fill out a wellness questionnaire before every shift, and one person is dedicated to cleaning and sanitizing “high touch areas” throughout the restaurant.