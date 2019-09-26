Restaurant to hold benefit for DuBois man with leukemia

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Gateway Cafe in DuBois is holding a benefit chicken barbecue dinner for one of their employees battling cancer.

Their cook, James Lee, was diagnosed with leukemia in July.

“It’s hard without him,” cook Ernie Moore said. “He’s a strong worker. He keeps things going smooth. We miss him a lot.”

“James is a really good dude,” cook Garrett Orcutt said. “Always has had my back and anyone that I know that knows James has had their back when it comes to just about anything.”

So to support the man who would do anything for anyone, the Gateway Cafe will hold a benefit dinner Sunday.

“He’s a very important part of our Gateway family and he needed our help, so we got the community together and we’re going to make him some money,” manager Jennifer Bowser said.

They’ll serve a chicken barbecue beginning at 2 p.m. The cost is $10 and includes a half chicken with sides.

Band the Rum Dums will play in the evening with a $5 cover charge.

There will also be basket raffles.

All money raised will go to Lee to cover medical and travel expenses.

Even customers who don’t know Lee personally say they will be there to support.

“It’s a good benefit and good cause for the community,” Michelle Christini said. “Whatever you can do to help someone out in the community is great.”