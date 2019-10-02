Restaurant inspection reports available in new mobile app

YORK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The PA Department of Agriculture has launched a new app that will allow Pennsylvanians to have restaurant inspection reports available at their fingertips.

The Department of Agriculture Secretary, Russell Redding, announced Wednesday “EatSafePA,” a free mobile app available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

“Food safety is our top priority, it affects all Pennsylvanians,” said Redding. “EatSafePA gives Pennsylvanians easy access to the latest restaurant inspections no matter where they are in the commonwealth, allowing them to dine with confidence.”

Users can enable their location services or manually search by restaurant name, city, or zip code.