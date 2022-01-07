Respect Life March returns for 34th year

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the St. Gregory Council #1218 Knights of Columbus is returning their Respect Life March for their 34th year.

The march is being held Sunday, Jan. 16, beginning at the St Matthew Church in Tyrone. The day will start with a prayer service, followed by the 1.25 mile walk to the grave of Baby Agnes Doe in the Oak Grove Cemetery for another service.

This march serves to remember those at all stages of life from birth to the end. It also pays tribute to Baby Agnes Doe. She was an abandoned newborn discovered on the streets of Bellwood back in February 1987. The council, at the time, thought it was right to start the tradition to pay tribute and remember life.

Unlike other years, there will be no lunch afterward due to the rising cases. The council said they want to make sure everyone feels safe and keeps their distance around one another.

Grand Knight of the St. Gregory Council, Tom Gavazzi, has been participating in the march for 15 years. He said that the walk is seeing the younger generation get involved and understand the mission behind it.

“It wasn’t just about children or the hot button of abortion. But the end of life also the forgotten, ” Gavazzi said. “Those that are in nursing homes, VA hospital in Altoona, and to remember the beginning and the end and that life is sacred.”

Folks are encouraged to bring signs. Anyone unable to drive can meet at the end of the procession at the grave.