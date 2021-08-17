Residents talk upcharges in bills at Clearfield water meeting

Clearfield County, Pa (WTAJ)- Residents took the stand at Clearfield’s Water meeting Tuesday. This meeting discussed the changes in residents’ water bills in the past few months.

Only a couple of residents were in attendance for the meeting Tuesday afternoon. They wanted to discuss with the Clearfield Municipal Authority the surcharges within their bills.

The CMA says that no upcharges were made during the transition. At the meeting, they wanted to clear up with residents the status of the billing schedules.

At the beginning of the year, the municipal authority transitioned from billing residents quarterly to monthly. The manager of the CMA, John Williams, says that the confusion may have been from people not being billed at the same time.

“What we had to do with a couple of customers is go from quarterly to monthly,” Williams said. “So there was kind of a staggering period to lessen an impact from a direct quarter to a monthly bill.”

Williams also says that some residents may be seeing a decrease in the water bill due to switched billing times.

“Obviously, we used to bill in thousands; we’re doing direct consumption charge now,” Williams said. “So exactly, what the meter read is what we’re billing on. We’re no longer rounding that up or down depending on that. So a lot of customers are actually seeing some reduction on their bill if they were periodically rounding up.”