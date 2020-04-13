Residents struggle to get answers about state unemployment claims

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As many business doors remain shut in Pennsylvania — laid off employees are struggling to get unemployment compensation from the state.

The PA Department of Labor and Industry is overwhelmed right now with number of Pennsylvanians having to file for financial help during this pandemic.

Heather Crawford’s last day of work was March 27th. She had a claim opened from previous weeks due to lack of work and reopened it on the 31st. She had to refile her biweekly claim this week.

“I tried, and it said that my account is inactive and I had to call the number. Well, I’ve been trying since 10 minutes after 8 this morning, and I have not had any success at all. It just keeps ringing,” she said.

The department said they’re catching up after been behind on mailing out pin codes after a claim has been made, taking almost 3 times the usual turnaround.

Crawford said many others are seeing the same thing for their accounts.

“Our claims were already open. We have our pin numbers, and so many of us are having problems because it’s telling us that our cases are inactive,” she said.

Both Heather and her husband are out of work and concerned about making ends meet.

“I have a car payment and a house mortgage, and it’s gonna start getting difficult here real soon if I don’t get a hold of them,” she said.

The Department of Labor and Industry launched a new online COVID-19 job portal, where residents can look for work at life-sustaining businesses that are hiring right now.

You can go to PACareerlink.pa.gov and click on the green “PA COVID-19 Jobs – Hiring Immediately” banner.