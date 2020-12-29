Residents, staff at Hollidaysburg senior community received COVID-19 vaccine

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As COVID-19 vaccines continue to be distributed across the United States, residents and staff at Presbyterian Village at Hollidaysburg received the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 on December 28, 2020.

On Monday, 61 residents in both personal care and skilled nursing, and 53 staff members who were eligible received the Pfizer vaccine administered by CVS Pharmacy representatives on the first day it was available to PA nursing home and long-term care residents.

Lowell VanZandt, a personal care resident at PVH, was the first resident at PSL to receive the vaccine.

“I feel honored to be the first resident vaccinated at PSL. I’m glad we have the opportunity to get the vaccine. The staff have been very diligent in following instructions with all the preventative measures here and I’ve felt very safe… and now safer, knowing I’ve had this vaccine,” VanZandt said.

Zackary Stringer, Assistant Director of Nursing, was among the first to receive the vaccine.

“As the infection preventionist for our community, I am so pleased that we have been able to offer the residents we serve and our staff the COVID-19 vaccine. I am hoping that by immunizing our community, we are hopefully starting to see the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Stringer said.

Because the vaccine is new, people have a higher potential to have hesitation in receiving it. “Our workforce is not immune to the level of vaccine hesitancy that exists in their local communities, and we felt it important to show leadership and solidarity to all PSL staff and residents,” said Jim Bernardo, CEO.

Participation in receiving the vaccine is voluntary for all PSL residents and staff members. CVS will return to Hollidaysburg to administer the second dose of the vaccine on January 18.

