Residents participate in 2nd annual “Laps for Liam”

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County residents took off on foot today to show their support for children with Spina Bifida.

They participated in the 2nd annual “Laps for Liam” at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg.

The event was started by the parents of Liam Dugan.

He’s a local boy who was born with spina bifida, a birth defect in which the spinal cord fails to develop or close properly.

“Laps for Liam” raises money to buy walkers for kids like Liam.

“It helped him tremendously he loves his walker it just pretty much helps them get the balance and strength they need for longer in life to help them walk,” said Ashlyn Dugan , Liam’s Mother & organizer of the non-profit.

Liam’s mother Ashlyn says this year’s event raised $5,000, which will buy walkers for children at the Spina Bifida Clinic.