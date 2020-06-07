Residents in State College gather for “Justice for Black Lives” protest

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — This evening, protests will be held in Downtown State College to protest the killing of unarmed George Floyd and social injustice.

This will be the second consecutive Sunday State College will protest. Last week, hundreds of people gathered and marched through State College, speaking out against racial injustice and police brutality.

The event is organized by the 3/20 Coalition, a local advocacy group that formed after the death of State College resident Osaze Osagie. Osagie was fatally shot in his own home by a State College police officer completing a mental health check-in March of 2019.

Like last week, the protest will begin at the Allen Street Gates near Penn State University. The protests is expected to begin at 6 pm.

