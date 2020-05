HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of people gathered tonight at 6 pm to protest the death of George Floyd in Hollidaysburg.

People gathered at the amphitheater at Canal Basin Park in Hollidaysburg.

Some showed up with signs in support of Floyd.

Protesters were invited to go on stage and share their experiences and stories.

The crowd also rang out the chants of “George Floyd” and “Black Lives Matter.

According to our reporter, Colleen Knudsen, the gathering was still active around 7 pm.