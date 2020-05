MORRISONS COVE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, May 8, residents and businesses are encouraged to “Light Up the Cove” for essential workers.

Folks can turn on their indoor or outdoor lights, go outside to clap and cheer, even honk their car horns starting at 8:20 p.m.

The event is organized by Morrisons Cove Rotary Club.

Their goal is to show support and appreciation for everyone who continues to go to work and keep the community safe.