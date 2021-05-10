Residents displaced after Sunday fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over a dozen residents are now without a place to live after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Falls Creek Sunday evening.

More than 10 crews were called to the fire on Main Street Sunday around 6 p.m. to battle the blaze. Fire officials said that 16 people were inside of the building at the time of the fire and they were able to get out without injuries.

The building is a total loss, leaving all 16 without their homes. Crews spent multiple hours battling hot spots and flames coming up through the walls.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.