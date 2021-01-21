Residents create State College inspired fashion brand

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two residents of Centre County are combining their love for State College and passion for design… all to create a fashion brand.

State & Co. is an online store for locally inspired clothing. Shirts include catchphrases exclusive to Happy Valley and designs based on local attractions.

The project’s creative director, Andrew Taylor, says the products can bring the community closer.

“I really want this to be a community culture,” says Taylor. “I want to have my finger on the pulse of what’s happening in State College and what’s trending and what’s going on and pushing things forward and making this already close-knit community even closer and cooler.”

He adds this is only the beginning for State & Co. In the future, he hopes to add a podcast featuring “local celebrities” to the brand’s wheelhouse.