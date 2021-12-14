Residents concerned over railroad safety in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —The safety of a railroad in Elk County has recently raised concerns from residents surrounding the area.

A Facebook group of Johnsonburg residents questioned the structural integrity of the railroad bridge, which is operated by the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad (BPRR). They wonder if the bridge has been kept up to date.

The post caught the attention of state leaders, including State Representative of the 75th district Mike Armanini, who is now involved to find a resolution on the structural safety of the railroad.

“This is something that you have to immediately take a look at just to make sure that there’s no neglect going on,” Armanini said.

According to the BPRR, the tracks are not currently in use. They added that the bridge’s structural integrity is unrelated to its cosmetic appearance.

The BPRR released a statement to WTAJ which said:

“BPRR bridges are inspected at least annually, per FRA requirements, and the Johnsonburg bridge is safe. The track that runs over the bridge is currently out-of-service, but new rail and crossties were installed on that track within the last two years.”

But for residents who drive underneath the Center St. railroad, its looks are concerning.

“Pretty bad shape, the uprights and all that. If you look at it, a lot of them are rusted to pieces” said Frank Repko, a concerned resident. “I’d say this bridge definitely needs a lot of work done to it.”

BPRR also told WTAJ the railroad is up to date with inspections. In order to view an inspection report, any individual can file a report through the Federal Railroad Administration.

Representative Armani said repairs for the bridge will get underway in 2022. A plan he was told was in play prior to the community’s concern.

Also in the BPPR’s statement to WTAJ, the rail service said:

“A bridge’s structural integrity is unrelated to its cosmetic appearance, which is why professional engineers should be the only ones evaluating a bridge’s condition.”

In light of this, Armanini will be meeting with engineers from BPRR to inspect the bridge in the coming weeks.

“We will actually be on-site to go over any concerns. And they will give me an up-to-date report just to make sure that everyone is on the same page as far as the condition,” Armanini said.