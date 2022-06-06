SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several law enforcement agencies are on scene of an active police incident and are asking residents to shelter in place.

Somerset Borough Police Department along with local law enforcement and Pennsylvania State Police, Somerset Vol. Fire Department and Listie Volunteer Fire Department were called to an unspecified incident at 600 Block of East Main Street in Somerset Borough.

Residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place including Plank Road and S. Lynn Avenue. The roadway is closed to traffic by the fire department.

Details are limited at this time. Updates will be provided as they are made available.