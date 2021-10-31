Armed robbery suspect at large in State College, people advised to ‘stay vigilant’

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents, students and visitors in State College are alerted to seek shelter and secure doors Sunday afternoon for a report of a “dangerous person” near the bus station.
Update: Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the area. You’re asked to avoid the area and stay indoors while police continue their search.
Original story: The alert, posted to the PSU Alert UPark Twitter, states the dangerous person is near 152 N. Atherton Street, the address of the bus station. Authorities are responding to the call.
This is a developing story and details are limited at this time.
Stick with WTAJ as we continue to keep you up to date on-air and online.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.