Armed robbery suspect at large in State College, people advised to ‘stay vigilant’

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents, students and visitors in State College are alerted to seek shelter and secure doors Sunday afternoon for a report of a “dangerous person” near the bus station.

Update: Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the area. You’re asked to avoid the area and stay indoors while police continue their search.

02PSU AlertU-P: Visit (armed robbery suspect still at large. remain alert avoided the area) (152 North Atherton Street) update. — PSU Alert UPark (@PSUAlertUP) October 31, 2021

Original story: The alert, posted to the PSU Alert UPark Twitter, states the dangerous person is near 152 N. Atherton Street, the address of the bus station. Authorities are responding to the call.

01PSU AlertU-P: Dangerous person near(152 N Atherton Street). Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Authorities responding. — PSU Alert UPark (@PSUAlertUP) October 31, 2021

This is a developing story and details are limited at this time.

