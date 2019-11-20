Residents are concerned about fuel leak

MARKLESBURG, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ is continuing to follow the case of a fuel leak in Huntingdon County.

Crews have been on the scene working to repair the problem since Monday.

An estimated 27,300 gallons of fuel spilled into the wooded area just off Mountain Road.

Laurel Pipeline Company LP in Penn Township owns that line and confirmed the amount spilled.

WTAJ has learned that the fuel consists of refined petroleum products.

Officials have been notifying residents at their homes of the possible water contamination and testing.

David Kaplan spoke to local residents about their concerns, and with the pipeline company about what people should know.

A Marklesburg resident says she’s so concerned about the gasoline leak, she’s thinking about moving.

However, the gas company says from what they know right now; everything is ok for residents.

Marianne Butler was driving with her fiancee on Mountain Road in Marklesburg Sunday afternoon when they noticed something unusual.

“We went past the pipeline, and there was a strong odor of gas. We didn’t think much of it, because at that time we just felt they were working,” said Marianne Butler: Marklesburg Resident.

It was a gas leak two miles up the hill, since then the gas company, Laurel Pipeline Company LP, has been collecting spilled gasoline and disposing it at a hazardous waste site.

They’ve also taken samples of the water.

“Tracking any potential for contamination, so far, there’s been no evidence of contamination of public water or running water,” said Joe Thompson: Huntingdon County Emergency Management.

Butler said a pipeline company worker came to her door Wednesday and said they’re testing the well water.

That testing will be finished on Thursday morning.

She wonders why they’re saying it’s safe to drink the water if the testing results won’t be known until’ Friday or Saturday.

Joe Thompson, Director for Huntingdon County Emergency Management Agency, says crews have been checking their water sample under the ground every 30 minutes for contamination, and so far, there’s been no sign of gas close to water.

“Right now, I do not feel comfortable or safe drinking the water or taking a shower,” said Butler.

Repair work on the pipeline should be done in a few days.

Nearby residents can call 412-808-1170 with concerns.

They’ll tell you where bottled water will be provided to you and answer any other questions.