Residents and Water Authority at odds over proposed biosolids application

ANTIS TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some residents in Blair County are voicing their concerns after being notified of biosolids being applied to near-by land.

Neighbors in Sinking Valley sent a letter back the Altoona Water Authority saying they don’t approve of the proposed biosolids application in their area. Now, the water authority has updated the project.

The Altoona Water Authority originally sent a letter on August 27th to folks that live near Wertz Farm in Antis Township, Blair County, saying they intended to apply biosolids to the land in 30 days.

“We were approached by a farmer who knows the nutritional value, the nutrient value of our biosolids about applying to a piece of land that he rents in Sinking Valley,” Todd Musser, Director of Waste Water Treatment for the City of Altoona, said.

Residents argued doing so would effect the quality of their water supply and went to the owner of the land to discuss the application.

“The property owner has decided to not allow application of biosolids on their property, and we are going to fully abide by that, so there is no biosolids application in Sinking Valley on that property due to neighborly concerns.” Todd Musser

Musser added they apply biosolids to four properties in Blair County, including a farm they permitted this past spring, and the reaction to this particular project is unusual. He said they perform numerous tests on the potential land, and the biosolids themselves, to make sure the ground is suitable for the application and will not effect the water supply.

“The Altoona Water Authority’s primary mission is to protect the environment. We go above and beyond within the Altoona Water Authority System to do such things, and we would never perform any activity that would harm the environment,” he said.