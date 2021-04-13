Rescue dogs fly into State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — More than a dozen rescued pups were flown into Centre County Tuesday looking for forever homes.

No dogs left behind is partnering with Centre County Paws to make sure every rescue has a home.

The pups were boarded on a plane and flew in all the way from South Carolina after their animal shelter was nearing capacity.

Centre County Paws said they have driven dogs in from different states before, but this is the first time they were able to fly them in.

The shelter said there is a greater demand for dogs in our area and they already have a long waitlist.

“In our area, people have a real desire to adopt, but a lot of people are looking for a puppy and there is not a great supply in our area, which is a good problem to have,” Executive Director for Centre County Paws Lisa Bahr said.

The 15 dogs who made the journey to State College will all be in their new homes by the weekend.