Republican state Rep. Tommy Sankey to retire from State Legislature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s 73rd Legislative District will soon have a new representative in Harrisburg now that state Rep. Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield/Cambria) plans to retire after 10 years in office.

“This is not a decision my family and I reached hastily,” Sankey said after deciding not to run for re-election to the General Assembly in 2022. “I’ve enjoyed the relationships I’ve established while working in state government. I’ll miss those friendships and the opportunity to help people, especially on the local level. We try to emphasize it never hurts to contact your state representative with an individual problem. There are plenty of stories of statewide legislation that was rooted in a simple conversation about a specific issue.”

In 2012, Sankey was first elected to office by residents of the then 74th District, which consisted exclusively of portions of Clearfield County. Due to redistricting that was based on the 2010 Census, he became state representative of the 73rd District and added the Cambria County townships of Barr, Blacklick, Susquehanna and West Carroll; and the boroughs of Hastings, Nanty Glo, Northern Cambria and Vintondale to his constituency.

Sankey said he’s been fortunate to work with great staff in his state Capitol and district offices.

“Those are the people on the front lines who deserve more credit than they get,” he said. “In many cases, they are the first face or voice of a constituent sees or hears. Sometimes that requires just being a good listener or having to give someone information they arent necessarily wanting or expecting to hear. Those are talents we don’t all possess, and I’m proud to have worked with good public servants who do.”

He said over the last 10 years, he learned a lot about himself, but even more about the people he was elected to represent.

“Serving in state government has given me the greatest education I could ever receive while also being the most humble experience I may ever have,” Sankey said. “I came into the Legislature not married, and I’m leaving with a wife and three wonderful children. My time spent working in the Capitol is the only life my family knows.”

While part of him is sad that his career in politics is coming to an end, he said he’s excited to start down whatever new path may lie ahead.

“From my family to yours, I’m truly grateful to have been given the honor of representing the wonderful people of the 73rd District.”

Sankey will serve out the remainder of his term, and his final day in office will be Nov. 30.