Representative Scott Conklin hosts town hall in Patton Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Scott Conklin (D, 77th District) hosted a town hall in Patton Township Wednesday evening to address COVID-19 recovery and hear from the community.

He spoke to an in-person audience and a number of virtual viewers.

Election security was a recurring question.

“We have to remember that men and women have died to give us that right to vote, not the right to come up with new ways to try and make it harder for individuals to vote,” said Conklin.

HAPPENING NOW: @RepConklin is hosting a town hall in Patton Township, Centre County, to address concerns regarding COVID-19 recovery. pic.twitter.com/b6t8zqjsdr — Peyton Kennedy (@peytonTVkennedy) July 14, 2021

Lack of high-speed internet was another top concern among the community, the Conklin echoed.

“Pennsylvania is in the top ten when it comes to broadband,” said Conklin. “The problem is, we’re in the top ten of the worst states in the nation.”

He said the biggest call they’re getting from people in rural areas, is that they can’t do business because they don’t have strong enough internet.

“We know that those calls are coming,” said the representative. “We know that if there’s a storm such as today, I would not be surprised if when my staff gets into work tomorrow, there’s not a message on the machine saying that they’ve lost their internet again.”

He said the pandemic has highlighted remote opportunities.

“We’re no longer a bricks and mortar only establishments, we’re online establishments,” said Conklin.

Therefore, he said legislators should be working on cost-effective, high-speed internet.

Representative Conklin encouraged attendees to follow up with him and continue the conversation.