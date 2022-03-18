CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is in custody after police responded to reports of shots fired in the West End area of Johnstown.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, several shots were reported near the intersection of Dorothy and Meridian Avenues, according to the Johnstown Police Department.

Johnstown police cruiser crashes in Johnstown on Friday after a report of shots fired.

A neighbor told WTAJ that police were chasing a young man through the neighborhood. The Johnstown Police K9 appeared to have run a vehicle off the road during the pursuit.

Police did not specify if the chase and the shots fired were related.

Details remain limited at this time.