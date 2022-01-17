Tractor-trailer crash puts restrictions on I-80

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were dispatched for a reported crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-80 between Clearfield and DuBois with a tractor-trailer. There are no injuries reported, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Details are limited at this time, but there are now restrictions on I-80 in the area, according to 511PA

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to keep you up to date.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the change from the original report of a rollover crash.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss