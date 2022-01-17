Tractor-trailer crash puts restrictions on I-80

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were dispatched for a reported crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-80 between Clearfield and DuBois with a tractor-trailer. There are no injuries reported, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Details are limited at this time, but there are now restrictions on I-80 in the area, according to 511PA





This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to keep you up to date.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the change from the original report of a rollover crash.