Tractor-trailer crash puts restrictions on I-80

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were dispatched for a reported crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday afternoon.
The crash happened on I-80 between Clearfield and DuBois with a tractor-trailer. There are no injuries reported, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Details are limited at this time, but there are now restrictions on I-80 in the area, according to 511PA
This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to keep you up to date.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the change from the original report of a rollover crash.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.